American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.31.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.85. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

