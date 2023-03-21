AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE AXR opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. AMREP has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Get AMREP alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.