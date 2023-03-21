Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $13.59

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

