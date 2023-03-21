Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cognex were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Cognex Price Performance

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.