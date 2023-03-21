Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

