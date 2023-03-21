Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 13,276 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

