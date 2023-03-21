Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 644 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

