Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DD opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

