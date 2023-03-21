Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $417,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

