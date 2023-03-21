Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $434,000 Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,384 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSE:BKT opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

