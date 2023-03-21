Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $451,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $127.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

