Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,636,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

