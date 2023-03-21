Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 687 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

