Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

