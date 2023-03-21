Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,637 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

