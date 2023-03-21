Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,933 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

