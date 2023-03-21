Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,809 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,388,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $3,271,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 141,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

