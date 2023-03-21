Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,890 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after buying an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,719,000 after buying an additional 418,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,176,000 after buying an additional 384,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

