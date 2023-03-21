Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Duolingo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,069,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,314,000 after purchasing an additional 416,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,711 shares of company stock worth $2,932,639 and have sold 234,655 shares worth $27,152,122. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of DUOL opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

