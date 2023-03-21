Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,217,842 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $163,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

