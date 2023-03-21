AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

