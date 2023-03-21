Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $129,165 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.