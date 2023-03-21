Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 995 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

