Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

