Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 241.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.89 ($2.97).

A number of research firms recently commented on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.92) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Barclays Trading Down 2.3 %

Barclays stock opened at GBX 136.36 ($1.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 470.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.89. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.44).

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,413.79%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,993.88). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

