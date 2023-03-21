Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 90 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

