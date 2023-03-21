Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 410,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Flowers Foods by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,567,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 81,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

