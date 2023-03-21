Bath Savings Trust Co Has $312,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $328.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

