Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $331.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

