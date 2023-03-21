Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $208,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

