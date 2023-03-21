Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 505 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.68. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.