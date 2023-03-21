Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

