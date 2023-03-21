Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

