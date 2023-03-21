Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,882 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.41% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

