Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.