Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 492.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

