Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

