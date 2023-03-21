Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SDY stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

