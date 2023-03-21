Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,585,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 29,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,269,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

