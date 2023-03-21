Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Black Knight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BKI opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

