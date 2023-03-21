BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BLK opened at $643.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $712.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.