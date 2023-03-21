Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $643.71 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

