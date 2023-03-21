Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

About Gates Industrial

Shares of GTES opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

