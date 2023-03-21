Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $38.82

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,862 shares of company stock worth $3,201,175 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

