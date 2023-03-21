Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $92.00

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SSB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

