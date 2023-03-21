Brokers Set Expectations for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.8 %

LW stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.