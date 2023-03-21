C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $97.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.97 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

