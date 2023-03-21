Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of CM stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

