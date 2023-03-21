Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

