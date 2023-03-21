Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $165.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,923,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

